The Controversial Christmas Car

...And if that's not enough Cs for you, the car's model name is Camry!



Apparently decorating cars like this is some sort of Tik Tok trend. I don't know. Anyway, someone in town has done it, and the local police are not appreciative as there are laws concerning what colour lights are allowed to be used on what type of vehicle and in which places on the vehicle. The car has definitely been stopped by police (who have also made a public statement against doing this to your vehicle) and presumably ticketed for multiple infractions, but I guess the owner doesn't care too much because he keeps driving it around and even seems to have made it its own social media accounts!