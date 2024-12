Wesley United Church at Night

It's the time of year when most pictures I can get out to take would have to be taken in darkness. I took a picture of this local church late one night (not actually when the exif data claims, but still, late at night, beyond when congregants might be at the church) because I like how the light through the rose window looks. This particular church always seems to have some amount of light coming through that window, no matter what time it is.