Tea-and-Biscuit Brownies, Fresh from the Oven!

Since today was Brownie Day, I decided to try a new recipe that I'd had bookmarked for a while! I made a couple of adjustments to the ingredients-- sort of by choice and sort of by necessity-- and it didn't turn out quite as I'd hoped. It wasn't bad though, so maybe we'll try it again sometime!



The recipe calls for dark chocolate, which I thought I had, but it turned out that I only had semi-sweet. It also calls for the leaves emptied out of a few Earl Grey teabags. Chris doesn't like Earl Grey, so I used Scottish Breakfast, which is the preferred black tea for both of us. I also used loose-leaf rather than bags, and I think that might have been a mistake because I suspect the bagged stuff might have resulted in a textural difference. We even had both in the house, but I figured we are more likely to drink the bagged tea so the loose-leaf could be useful for baking! I think if I make them again I will make sure I have dark chocolate, and use bagged tea leaves. I will also probably position the biscuits differently as the bourbons weren't in a great place and they broke quite badly when cut. The digestives and custard creams seemed to hold up better.



Happy Brownie Day!