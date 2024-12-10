Previous
A Trip Down Memory Lane by princessicajessica
Photo 981

A Trip Down Memory Lane

We happened to be in the neighbourhood of my first library this evening, so we stopped in to take a photo for Dewey Decimal System Day (also so Chris could see what audiobooks they had available)! It's a pretty small branch of the Kitchener Public Library that was my family's closest one when I was a year old. We only lived in Kitchener for the year that I was 1, but that's when my parents got me my first library card so this was my first library... and I have always loved books and libraries! When we went in, I even still remembered where to find the children's books!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Jessica Eby

Photo Details

