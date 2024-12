Hot Drinks on a Cold Night

The only picture I got today! It was not a day of photo ops, unfortunately... But it was a cold night (and we had coupons) so we got some hot chocolate on a late night gas station run!



We call it hot chocolate and I know there is a technical difference between "cocoa" or "hot cocoa" and "hot chocolate," but I'm not sure which this one would actually be. Because I don't really know, I'm just going to count it anyway and take the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Cocoa Day!