Smiling Monkey Socks

Today was largely an in-the-house day again, but it was Monkey Day and the December Word was "smile" so I thought these smiling monkeys on my socks would do for a daily photo. These socks really remind me of a good friend of mine-- she loves fun socks, and monkeys, and purple is her favourite colour! Maybe if our postal system is ever up and running again, I should see if I can find another pair and send her some.