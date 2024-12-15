Previous
Reindeer Crossing by princessicajessica
Photo 986

Reindeer Crossing

I noticed a few months ago that someone has stickered this Deer Crossing sign to make the deer look like Rudolph, and I resolved to come back for a photo near Christmas! The sign is on the main road between my city and a small neighbouring town.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Hehe, great spot!

Nice, wintry picture.
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact