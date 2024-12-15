Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 986
Reindeer Crossing
I noticed a few months ago that someone has stickered this Deer Crossing sign to make the deer look like Rudolph, and I resolved to come back for a photo near Christmas! The sign is on the main road between my city and a small neighbouring town.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1042
photos
33
followers
30
following
270% complete
View this month »
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
15th December 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
sign
,
road sign
,
street-art-20
,
theme-december2024
,
scenesoftheroad-73
,
holiday2024
Andy Oz
ace
Hehe, great spot!
Nice, wintry picture.
December 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice, wintry picture.