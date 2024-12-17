Maple Syrup Day Purchases

The plan for today-- Maple Syrup Day-- was to make something for supper that would require the use of maple syrup. That didn't happen... But I did buy maple syrup today!



I bought two small bottles-- one of regular maple syrup, for those of us whose bodies make insulin (Christopher)... And a weird but intriguing zero-carb variety for those us whose bodies require injections to metabolize food (me)! I can actually eat the regular kind, and since pancakes or whatever would require an injection either way, it's not that big a deal... But it's always nice to go through my insulin less quickly, plus eating simple sugars like syrups or juices tends to make me feel worse.



Fun Facts about Maple Syrup:

-Canada produces about 75% of the world's maple syrup

-In 2023, we exported 10.8M gallons of it, worth approximately $615M

-You need about 40L of maple sap to make 1L of maple syrup