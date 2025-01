Georgetown Cenotaph

I took this photo for the brand new Statues, Memorials, and Sculptures challenge! I've shared a photo of this cenotaph before, but it was a couple of years ago; it was a cell phone photo that only showed the sculpture on top of the memorial, called The Angel of Peace Taming a Lion. There are fountains on either side of the cenotaph, but they don't run at this time of year.