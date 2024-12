Last Minute Shopper

Spotted this lady waiting for a bus outside the mall just before everything closed on the night of 23 December. The mall parking lot was packed and, although you can't tell in the photo, it was snowing quite a bit. I bet that, between the weather outside and the inevitable craziness of the mall, it must have been nice for her to be able to set down her bags and have a moment of quiet (and personal space!) in the shelter before her bus arrived.