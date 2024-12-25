1 of 12 and 1 of 8!

I thought it was exciting that the first day of Christmas and first night of Chanukah both fell on December 25 this year. I don't know how often that happens (I'm sure someone more into math than me could figure out the probability without much difficulty!), but it doesn't feel like something that happens that often!



I think it's only the second year that my city has had a big menorah in Civic Square (out front of City Hall), so I thought it would be fun to go downtown after dark on 25 December to see the Christmas tree & Christmassy coloured Cambridge sign, and the First Night candle in the big menorah all lit up together. I also thought a double holiday photograph would work well for today's December Words prompt, 'Tis The Season! Alas, when we got there, it seemed that our city had illuminated the wrong number of bulbs on the menorah... AND started lighting them up from the wrong side, I think! 🤦‍♀️ ...It's the thought that counts (I hope)?



Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukah to all 365ers who are celebrating!