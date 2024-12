I was stuck for a photo today and saw that today's December Word was "holidays." It just so happens that I'd switched to the new holiday-a-day calendar today in order to post the January list for the Every Day's a Holiday challenge, so this seemed like a perfect opportunity to share a picture of where these lists come from!If you're interested in checking out and/or potentially joining in with some of the fun/unique/unusual holiday photos, please see the list for January here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50131/every-day's-a-holiday,-december-recap-and-january-list!#comment-976553