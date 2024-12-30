Sign up
Photo 997
Tightening the Laces
While the Zamboni cleaned the ice at a local outdoor rink, this one skater found a quiet little place of her own to sit down and tighten up her laces.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1056
photos
34
followers
31
following
273% complete
Tags
street
,
skating
,
street-118
,
people-36
,
sportsaction25
