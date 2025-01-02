Previous
Next
Wielding Two Lightsabers is All in the Wrist by princessicajessica
Photo 999

Wielding Two Lightsabers is All in the Wrist

Today is Sci-Fi Day and Buffet Day! Our plan was to use Christopher's new lightsaber chopsticks (a Christmas gift) to eat take-out from a particular Chinese buffet... But it's been a stormy day, the roads are bad, and there are travel advisories in effect so we thought it best not to drive across the region for noodles! Instead we settled for a cozy night in-- eating microwave noodles (and chicken for Chris) on the chesterfield. The lightsaber chopsticks worked either way! You can choose what colour you want your lightsabers to be each time you use them; we both went for our favourite colours, so blue for C and pink for me.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact