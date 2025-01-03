Previous
Dark Chocolate Cherries by princessicajessica
Photo 1000

Dark Chocolate Cherries

When we saw that one of the holidays on this month's calendar was Chocolate Covered Cherries Day, Chris said it was too bad I'd posted a picture of a Cherry Blossom so recently. I said I wasn't sure that was the kind of chocolate covered cherries it meant, which prompted a discussion about the different forms a chocolate covered cherry could take, and then me making these ones! I pitted the cherries first, which was nicer for eating but looked less photogenic as the chocolate often caved in where the holes were!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

