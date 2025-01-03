Dark Chocolate Cherries

When we saw that one of the holidays on this month's calendar was Chocolate Covered Cherries Day, Chris said it was too bad I'd posted a picture of a Cherry Blossom so recently. I said I wasn't sure that was the kind of chocolate covered cherries it meant, which prompted a discussion about the different forms a chocolate covered cherry could take, and then me making these ones! I pitted the cherries first, which was nicer for eating but looked less photogenic as the chocolate often caved in where the holes were!