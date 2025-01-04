Spaghetti + Trivia

What do you do when you're a trivia nerd whose favourite meal is spaghetti and you learn that it's both Trivia Day and Spaghetti Day? Spaghetti for supper with a side of quiz show cards, of course!



My dad bought this Chase game for Chris because the three of us used to watch The Chase (mostly UK and Australia) on YouTube. Sadly, Daddy died suddenly before we got to play it. As it needs at least three people, our household is now to small to play properly, but we used the cards to quiz each other anyway and then found a YouTube episode to watch.