This Sauce is a Honey of a Dill!

Another day in the house, another food photo (and another tag for the BLD challenge)! Sorry! But food is part of every day, so it's a common opportunity!



Honey Dill Sauce was developed in a happy accident at Mitzi's Chicken Finger Restaurant in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Although it's fairly ubiquitous in Saskatchewan (MB's western neighbour, where we were first exposed to it!) and, from what I understand, Manitoba itself (I've spent a lot less time there), it's not very common in this part of the country. You can buy the original in jars at some grocery stores in Manitoba (we brought some home last time we passed through), but it seems normal for restaurants in SK/MB to have their own in-house version. It's most commonly used as a dip, especially for chicken--- and I've enjoyed it spread on veggie burgers, as I wanted to try it and don't eat chicken-- but there is a national chain restaurant that uses a thin version of it as a salad dressing and bottles it for sale; that one we can find in shops here sometimes. We had a bit hanging about in the fridge, and we actually used it on salad tonight!



After initially being hesitant to try honey dill sauce, Chris fell in love with it on our first trip to Saskatchewan (much like he fell in love with Saskatchewan itself). Our first night there we met up with some people at a pub in Regina and when C ordered chicken fingers, the server said "with honey dill?" as if it were rather a foregone conclusion but she had to ask anyway. We'd never heard of this sauce (plum or sweet-and-sour is sort of the standard dip with chicken fingers here, I think) and Chris must have seemed a bit weirded out/taken aback, because one of the Saskatchewanians in the party who was actually an "ex-pat" from New Bruswick said reassuringly "I know it sounds weird, but it's actually really good." Then it was the native Saskatchewanians' turn to seem taken aback! The woman originally from NB said to her friends "yeah, that's not a thing in the rest of the country." and everyone (except the easterner living in the west) learned something new, lol. Now Christopher eagerly tries anything Honey Dill that crosses his path!