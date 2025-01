New Feeder!

I have ended up with a large amount of suet balls, and I haven't had very good luck with suet feeders (or bird feeders in general, but especially suet ones)... but I used a gift card I had to buy this new one, which I really like! The squirrels destroyed the last one before the birds even knew it was there, I think, but this one seems more durable so I'm hoping it will go better this time!