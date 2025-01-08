Sign up
Photo 1006
Dark-Eyed Junco
Another through-the-kitchen-window photo, this one of a little Junco on the icy porch surrounded by seed the birds have spilled! I've never seen such a brownish junco before, the ones we have here are normally more grey-looking overall.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
8th January 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
junco
,
dark-eyed junco
,
ndao30
