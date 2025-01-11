Unexpectedly Canadian

Did you know that Hawaiian Pizza is actually Canadian food?!



Ok, as seems to be the standard for anything to do with pineapple on pizza, there's some debate about it. But a widely accepted origin story-- the most widely accepted, I believe-- is that Hawaiian Pizza was invented by Canadian Sam Panopoulos at the Satellite Restaurant in Chatham, Ontario. Chatham is about two hours' drive (~200km) from here, and the Satellite is still in business, and I have had Hawaiian pizza there in the past (with mushrooms subbed for the meat), though I took this photo of a Hawaiian slice at a take-out place here in town. We stopped for pizza slices while running errands today; I had veggie and Chris had cheese, so this slice stuck around the pizzeria to wait for some other hungry Canuck. I just took a photo of it for a couple of current challenges-- National Foods for BLD and Triangles for the Mundane Challenge.