The World's Largest Rubber Duck

An archive photo for Rubber Duck Day! I took this photo in the summer of 2017, when The World's Largest Rubber Duck was in Toronto Harbour for Canada's sesquicentennial. We didn't actually go down to the waterfront that day, but I took this photo from the Rogers Centre concourse during the Blue Jays game (using whichever phone I had at the time-- I think it was a second generation Moto G?).