Hat Day Selfie by princessicajessica
Photo 1005

Hat Day Selfie

I'm not a fan of taking selfies, especially if it's not to capture/share some kind of event or experience... But I've been stuck in the house for a few days, largely alone, and the current people theme is selfies, and it's Hat Day... So a Hat Day selfie seemed like a workable way to show off my newest toque in a daily photo :) The toque was a Christmas gift from Christopher, and the Sceptres are Toronto's PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) team. The toque is kind of enormous on me, but they only came in one size, haha. I love it anyway :)
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
275% complete

Photo Details

