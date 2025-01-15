Hat Day Selfie

I'm not a fan of taking selfies, especially if it's not to capture/share some kind of event or experience... But I've been stuck in the house for a few days, largely alone, and the current people theme is selfies, and it's Hat Day... So a Hat Day selfie seemed like a workable way to show off my newest toque in a daily photo :) The toque was a Christmas gift from Christopher, and the Sceptres are Toronto's PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) team. The toque is kind of enormous on me, but they only came in one size, haha. I love it anyway :)