Bedside Triangles

When I woke up facing this lamp the other day, it occurred to me that a particular mundane object in my life is absolutely full of triangles!



One of my cousins (and his wife and kids) gave us this lamp as a wedding gift. Something happened to its shade a few years ago and eventually its switch also needed repair, so we took it to a small business nearby to have it fully fixed up. The switch was replaced more or less satisfactorily, but the guy had to send out to have a new shade made with as close a material to the original as possible. It was a little expensive and it took longer than it was supposed to, but it's kind of special so we didn't mind too too much... But when the new shade finally came in, they'd made it wrong and it was too big to be put inside the lamp's metal cage! So we took it back to the shop and it had to be sent out all over again. This time it was even more of an ordeal-- the shop closed down for renovations over the period when our lamp was supposed to be finished, and it was closed for months! Supposedly they were still handling the projects they already had, you just had to contact them a certain way and make arrangements with them to pick up your item; although we did that and left messages, they went unanswered... So once again it took ages to get our lamp back! This time the shade fit inside the cage, but it had been made too short, so now there's a gap at the top. It also sits unevenly. Chris said (to me) there was no way he was entrusting it to them for a third attempt, so that's just how it is now 🤷‍♀️ If/when we have anything more done to it, I think we'll have to look around for a different repair shop!