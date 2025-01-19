I took this photo for the current Architecture challenge. It's theme is sheds and outbuildings.
This local barn is found at the entrance to a nature reserve on the edge of town. It is known locally as The Slit Barn. The Slit Barn was built in the 1840s using a combination of architectural techniques and traditions that both the Germanic and Scottish settlers of the area had brought with them to early Canada. Nowadays it's used by the organisation that runs the reserve for their educational programming, as well as being rented out for events like weddings.
There is also a Little Free Library in the city that is meant to look like this barn (the library's owners were married in the barn, and the library was built as an anniversary gift)! I've posted it before; it can be seen here: https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-12-28