Tasty Triangles

Chris loves Doritos (most flavours). We saw an article that said the company is planning to change the shape of them to squares, at least in some markets, and Chris thought I should take the opportunity to photograph them in their OG triangular form. It works for mundane triangles and I needed a daily photo, so that was that!



Fun fact, in Europe this flavour is called Cool American. We learned that late one night in Amsterdam while looking for snacks at a convenience store. While in the Netherlands we used Amsterdam as a base and rather than saying in hotels when in the city, we rented apartment kind of places through one particular company-- but their units didn't have kitchens so a few packaged snacks that didn't require refrigeration were handy to have around! Such foods were also easy to put in a small knapsack while exploring the city in the daytime, or our proper backpacks when it was time to hie off to another town for a couple of days! Anyway, for some reason we took to the European name for the chips and now use it unintentionally, lol.