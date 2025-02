Homemade Blondie

It's Blonde Brownie Day, so I decided to try making blondies for the first time! I wasn't quite sure how they'd go over, because Chris is a chocolate lover. He did want his blondie (pictured) with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle, so it wasn't completely devoid of chocolate for him, lol. Actually, we did both like the blondies. I used a recipe I found online but substituted applesauce (with cinnamon) for the eggs, because we had some that needed to be used up!