Photo 1015
Hunkered Down
Just a wintry shot of a pair of Canada geese sleeping on the river ice. I thought it worked for today's January Word-- Outdoors.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
24th January 2025 11:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
ice
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
river
,
geese
,
jan25words
Beverley
ace
Ahhh. Lovely capture
January 28th, 2025
