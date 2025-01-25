Previous
Triangles On the Fickley by princessicajessica
Triangles On the Fickley

It was the kind of day where I needed to find something around the house to photograph. I've found that the Mundane challenge can be quite helpful for that sometimes, so I started looking for triangles and I found some on the television's remote control!

Growing up in my house, we tended to call this sort of device by a few names-- the remote, the control, the clicker... One of my best friends always called it "the flicker" or "the flicky," and when her daughter learned to talk it came out as "the fickley" which has bled over into my household with Chris and become one of our terms for it as well. It's pronounced like the word "fickle" followed by the name of the letter E (fickle-ee, three syllables), not smoothly like "fick-lee," lol.
Jessica Eby

