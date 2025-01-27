Previous
Sharing Their Stories by princessicajessica
Photo 1018

Sharing Their Stories

It's Holocaust Remembrance Day, and I read a news headline that said there is a growing number of Canadians, particularly young Canadians, who believe the Holocaust to be "an exaggeration." We were trying to find a way to mark the day-- we visit a memorial on 27/01 when we can but there isn't one in Cambridge and this year it didn't work to go elsewhere-- and in light of the news item I saw, we decided that the best way to honour the past this year was to share some nonfiction stories from/about people who were actually there. So, we made a short tour of neighbourhood Little Free Libraries tonight and left some of these books behind us. They didn't all go out tonight, but they will.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact