Sharing Their Stories

It's Holocaust Remembrance Day, and I read a news headline that said there is a growing number of Canadians, particularly young Canadians, who believe the Holocaust to be "an exaggeration." We were trying to find a way to mark the day-- we visit a memorial on 27/01 when we can but there isn't one in Cambridge and this year it didn't work to go elsewhere-- and in light of the news item I saw, we decided that the best way to honour the past this year was to share some nonfiction stories from/about people who were actually there. So, we made a short tour of neighbourhood Little Free Libraries tonight and left some of these books behind us. They didn't all go out tonight, but they will.