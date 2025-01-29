Welcoming the Year of the Snake

There's an Asian grocery in our region that we just recently visited for the first time (see: https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2024-12-29 ), and when we were there before we noticed that they have a small Chinese food take-out buffet.
We thought we'd like to try it sometime and the Lunar New Year seemed like a good time to do it!
The large photo in this collage shows our buffet selections (I gave it the big spot, since it was the purpose of our trip!) and the smaller photos show some of the grocery's New Years decor. The lion head was on top of the buffet, the lanterns were near the cash registers, and the two little artworks-- which we think are snakes-- were painted in the windows.