Je Crois Que Ceci Sont Des Croissants!

It's Croissant Day! Chris asked if that meant we could have Pillsbury crescent rolls and I said "well, I'll make crescents if you want but I don't think those are really the same thing..." Then we had cause to visit a grocery store where we don't regularly shop, and their in-store bakery happened to have these actual croissants on special so we picked them up and had real croissants for dessert, lol!



If you don't understand the title, it's sort of wordplay that relates to the story but doesn't work too well in translation as the English words don't sound alike. It means "I Believe These Are Croissants!"