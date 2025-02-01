Previous
The Giant's Football
Photo 1024

The Giant's Football

I took this photo for the architecture challenge, which currently has a theme for sheds/outbuildings. When I was small, I didn't know what these things were. I'd see them from the highway and thought they looked like footballs and at some point asked what the "footballs" were. My dad, who was quite a football player in his youth, said they actually were big footballs that a giant had spiked so hard they went straight into the ground and stuck there. In reality they are sheds for storing road salt!
1st February 2025

Jessica Eby

Photo Details

