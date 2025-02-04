Previous
Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup by princessicajessica
Homemade Creamy Tomato Soup

It's homemade soup day, and I went with creamy tomato!

I don't know if this counts as a healthy food for the current BLD challenge, but it isn't full of preservatives etc so I would guess it's healthier than the tinned kind, anyway! It's also less sweet than tinned tomato soup, I'm told. I think it relies heavily on the tomatoes, garlic, and herbs for flavour. It does have a hint of sugar and a little cream that add a bit of sweetness to the flavour profile though, along with more texture from the cream.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Photo Details

