Itty Bit-ty Triangles by princessicajessica
The mundane challenge is helping me out with photo ideas again on another in-the-house day!

I shot this one with my macro lens; I have a ton of trouble getting good focus where I want it with that particular lens, but I was relatively happy with how it came out on this one.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Karen ace
Well done - what fabulous focus on those triangles!
February 8th, 2025  
