Photo 1028
Still Life of Fruit
I took this one for the BLD challenge, which currently has a theme of Healthy Foods. Chris isn't much of a fan of most healthy stuff, but he does love both kiwifruit and red grapes, so we shared this snack after I finished taking photos of it!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
1
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1093
photos
36
followers
32
following
281% complete
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
7th February 2025 9:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
grapes
,
still life
,
kiwi
,
kiwifruit
,
bld-36
Karen
ace
Super capture, very nice POV, composition and colour. These two varieties are also some my favourite fruit, eaten cold out the fridge.
February 8th, 2025
