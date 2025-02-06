Previous
Still Life of Fruit by princessicajessica
Photo 1028

Still Life of Fruit

I took this one for the BLD challenge, which currently has a theme of Healthy Foods. Chris isn't much of a fan of most healthy stuff, but he does love both kiwifruit and red grapes, so we shared this snack after I finished taking photos of it!
Jessica Eby

Karen ace
Super capture, very nice POV, composition and colour. These two varieties are also some my favourite fruit, eaten cold out the fridge.
February 8th, 2025  
