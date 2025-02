Doo Doo, Doo Doo, Mmm... (31)

This is the fence around a little patio at a local restaurant. I really like the metalwork on it. I thought that the four music notes and a menu might work for one of the still-open lyric lines, "Doo doo, doo doo, mmm..." even though, as a vegetarian, this particular restaurant's menu is not especially "Mmm" to me, lol.