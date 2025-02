'Brellas aka Brollies aka Bumbershoots

Happy Umbrella Day!



I'm fond of umbrellas, though they don't see much around here at this time of year! We have a number of them around, and I think these three are probably my favourites. The top one features the art of Edgar Degas, the one on the right is a bright tealy blue colour with sunflowers, and the one on the left has a depiction of the Florence skyline around its edge.