Another Challenge Completed (in December)!

In 2022, I did a reading challenge where I had to read one book set in each of Canada's privées and territories.
Spanning 2022-2023, I did one where I had to read a book set in each of the USA's states, plus Washington DC. When I finished that one, I took a picture of all the books I had left, but I had gotten rid of some along the way ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2023-12-18
).
In 2024, I did one where I had to read a book set in each of 50 European countries (they came from a list which I did not create) and I made sure to keep all of them until the end so I could take a picture of them together! Now, even though I finished reading them in December, I've finally taken the picture! The books could be of any genre, which is good because there wasn't a lot of choice for some countries!
Here is my final reading list (alphabetical by country) in case anyone wonders about any of them:
Free, by Lea Ypi (Albania); Mr S and the Secrets of Andorra's Box, by Paul Howard as Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (Andorra); The Leopard's Tail, by Nicola Davies (Armenia); The Lady in Gold, by Anne-Marie O'Connor (Austria); Ali and Nino, by Kurban Said (Azerbaijan); Brothers in Arms, by Peter Duffy (Belarus); The Professor, by Charlotte Brontë (Belgium); Love Thy Neighbor: A Story of War, by Peter Maass (Bosnia and Herzegovina); East of the West, by Miroslav Penkov (Bulgaria); Singer in the Night, by Olja Savičevič (Croatia); The Island of Missing Trees, by Elif Shafak (Cyprus); Prague, edited by Paul Wilson (Czechia); The Boys Who Challenged Hitler, by Phillip Hoose (Denmark); Tõnismäe, by Aleksander Johannes Leinjärv (Estonia); Just for Fun: The Story of an Accidental Revolutionary, by Linus Torvalds (Finland); Spy Smuggler, by Jim Eldridge (France); The Girl King, by Meg Clothier (Georgia); Hitler's Stolen Children, by Ingrid von Oelhafen (Germany); The Island, by Victoria Hislop (Greece); When the Summer was Ours, by Roxanne Veletzos (Hungary); Butterflies in November, by Audur Ava Olafsdottir (Iceland); Star Sullivan, by Maeve Binchy (Ireland); The Italian Ballerina, by Kristy Cambron (Italy); Half a World Away, by Cynthia Kadohata (Kazakhstan); Daughters of the Occupation, by Shelly Sanders (Latvia); Stamping Grounds, by Charlie Connelly (Liechtenstein); Between Shades of Gray, by Ruta Sepetys (Lithuania); The Expats, by Chris Pavone (Luxembourg); The Kappillan of Malta, by Nicholas Monsarrat (Malta); Playing the Moldovans at Tennis, by Tony Hawks (Moldova); White Truffles in Winter, by N.M. Kelby (Monaco); The Land of the Black Mountain, by Gerald Prince and Reginald Wyon (Montenegro); Angels of the Resistance, by Noelle Salazar (Netherlands); Eyes of the Rigel, by Roy Jacobsen (Norway); A Day of Pleasure: Stories of a Boy Growing Up in Warsaw, by Isaac Bashevis Singer (Poland); The High Mountains of Portugal, by Yann Martel (Portugal); A Spare Life, by Lidija Dimkovska (Republic of Macedonia); Elly: My True Story of the Holocaust, by Elly Berkovits Gross (Romania); A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles (Russia); Smoke Into Flame, by Jane Arbor (San Marino); Einstein's Daughter, by Michele Zackheim (Serbia); Zoli, by Colum McCann (Slovakia); In the Light of Morning, by Tim Pears (Slovenia); I, Juan de Pareja, by Elizabeth Borton de Treviño (Spain); Kristina, the Girl King, by Carolyn Meyer (Sweden); The Other Einstein, by Marie Benedict (Switzerland); Letter From a Stranger, by Barbara Taylor Bradford (Turkiye); Cossack Bear, by Neil Foxley-Johnson (Ukraine); The Embassy of Cambodia, by Zadie Smith (United Kingdom); Basilica, by R.A. Scotti (Vatican City).