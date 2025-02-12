Previous
Love Comes in Every Colour by princessicajessica
Photo 1034

Love Comes in Every Colour

Just a mural I saw in a public food court. I'm not sure if it counts as street art, but I'll give it a tag anyway!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact