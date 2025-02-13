Sign up
Previous
Photo 1036
How About a Little Cake to Celebrate?
Happy Tortellini Day!
Although these "little cakes" are traditionally cooked and served in broth and commonly served in sauce nowadays, I went a bit rogue tonight and made a drier, cacio e pepe kind of dish with baby spinach added into the mix.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
13th February 2025 10:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
pasta
,
food
,
supper
,
tortellini
,
edah25-02
,
cacio e pepe
