How About a Little Cake to Celebrate? by princessicajessica
How About a Little Cake to Celebrate?

Happy Tortellini Day!

Although these "little cakes" are traditionally cooked and served in broth and commonly served in sauce nowadays, I went a bit rogue tonight and made a drier, cacio e pepe kind of dish with baby spinach added into the mix.
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
