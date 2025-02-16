Previous
The Power of Love
The Power of Love

I noticed that one of the kitchen appliances has a heart-shaped power cord-- I love when I find hearts in everyday things! It seemed like a good opportunity for puns and song titles too!

Love is all around us!

Here is a link to the song that inspired my title for this photo: https://youtu.be/Df9AM8TXHfU?si=ou7SHzMgKDzGDVsc
