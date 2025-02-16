Sign up
Previous
Photo 1039
The Power of Love
I noticed that one of the kitchen appliances has a heart-shaped power cord-- I love when I find hearts in everyday things! It seemed like a good opportunity for puns and song titles too!
Love is all around us!
Here is a link to the song that inspired my title for this photo:
https://youtu.be/Df9AM8TXHfU?si=ou7SHzMgKDzGDVsc
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
love
,
heart
,
found heart
,
love is all around us
,
songtitle-113
,
puns-2
