Previous
Next
Pasta Salad by princessicajessica
Photo 1043

Pasta Salad

Slightly belated post of the pasta salad I made on Friday night! It's a garlicky, Herby concoction I made one summer night, and last week Chris asked if we could have it again. I'd made really rough notes on what I did the first time around and luckily I managed to decipher them, lol!

I'm hosting the current round of the Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner challenge and have chosen Pasta/Noodles as the theme! This round runs until 25 March, since I posted the theme on 25 February, but I've backdated the start to 14 February to cover the interval between rounds. If you have any pasta or noodle shots to share, I'd love to see them! The tag is bld-37.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact