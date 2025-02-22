Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
Pretty Holes
Another day of being stuck for a photo; another day when the mundane challenge came to the rescue! Just a close-up of some lace for the Holes theme.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1114
photos
38
followers
33
following
285% complete
View this month »
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
Latest from all albums
70
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
71
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
23rd February 2025 5:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fabric
,
lace
,
textile
,
mundane-holes
