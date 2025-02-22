Previous
Pretty Holes by princessicajessica
Photo 1043

Pretty Holes

Another day of being stuck for a photo; another day when the mundane challenge came to the rescue! Just a close-up of some lace for the Holes theme.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
