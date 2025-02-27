Officium Primum...

That was the motto of my grandfather's army regiment. It means Duty First. It was definitely part of his personality, even before the war (that's kind of why he ended up there!), and I guess it's been passed down in our family by nature and/or nurture! My "Duty" today was to go over to our local Legion branch and cast a ballot.



I hate politics and I hate voting... but I started doing it just after my 18th birthday, and have never missed an election at any level of government. I've even persuaded some of my friends to use their democratic voices too, over the years. I may hate doing it, but I'm definitely glad that I can. Three out of four of my grandparents were born in time when women couldn't vote here, and all four were born years before we were officially declared people under the law. I know that still today there are plenty of people in the world who do not have this opportunity and I realise I am lucky to be amongst those who do. But that doesn't mean I enjoy doing it! Oh well, Officium Primum. Civic duty done... for the next five minutes or so (this one was a provincial election; we'll have a federal one no later than October, too-- though probably earlier)!