Photo 1047
Modern Basketball Greats
I'm not sure why we have a mural of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James... but we do! I though it was a bit funny how the level of the snow is just around their feet.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1132
photos
40
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
1st March 2025 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
basketball
,
sports
,
mural
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-21
