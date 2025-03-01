Peanut Butter Noodles for Peanut Butter Day!

Chris and I both like peanut butter, and I wanted to find an interesting way to use it for peanut butter day. In the end I went with a quick and easy noodle recipe. It was a bit weird to get out heads around "peanut butter noodles" because peanut butter and pasta don't go together in our minds/experience... But it makes an Asian-style peanut sauce; it was a bit sweet and a bit spicy, and it was actually pretty good! The noodles kind of look like spaghetti in this photo, but they were actually long life noodles.





(I'm tagging this for the BLD challenge but it's not eligible to advance as I'm the host!)