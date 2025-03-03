Previous
Rainbow Beads by princessicajessica
Photo 1049

Rainbow Beads

I was doing something crafty today and took a picture of some beads, with their holes in the middle. I also thought it would fit in around here these days, with all the colours!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Jessica Eby

