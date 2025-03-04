Flat-jacks

Tonight's supper was pancakes, with sausage for Christopher. It was not the most attractive meal I've ever made, but I don't think our bodies will know the difference. It's not the best photo either, but at least I took a photo of something. And we finally tried the syrup pictured here: https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2024-12-17
I didn't like the sugar free one much when I tested it on my fingertip, but I thought it was okay on my food, and not adding extra (simple) carbs from syrup means I'll feel less sick after eating and I'll go through my insulin less quickly, which are both good in my books!
Happy Shrove Tuesday/Fat Tuesday/Pancake Tuesday/Mardi Gras/any other name I may have missed!