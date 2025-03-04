Previous
Flat-jacks by princessicajessica
Photo 1050

Flat-jacks

A Shrove Tuesday flat lay, with a pun!

Tonight's supper was pancakes, with sausage for Christopher. It was not the most attractive meal I've ever made, but I don't think our bodies will know the difference. It's not the best photo either, but at least I took a photo of something. And we finally tried the syrup pictured here: https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2024-12-17
I didn't like the sugar free one much when I tested it on my fingertip, but I thought it was okay on my food, and not adding extra (simple) carbs from syrup means I'll feel less sick after eating and I'll go through my insulin less quickly, which are both good in my books!

Happy Shrove Tuesday/Fat Tuesday/Pancake Tuesday/Mardi Gras/any other name I may have missed!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact