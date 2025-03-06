Let Us Dare

It's Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Day and I've chosen to feature my household's chocolate sandwich cookie of choice, an Ultimate Fudge Chocolate Cookie made by a Canadian company called Dare Foods. These ones are Christopher's favourite and they have a sad but special childhood memory attached for me.



Today is also World Book Day, even though it's not on the Every Day's a Holiday source calendar, so I decided to picture the cookie with my current read. My favourite quote of the book so far is:



Canada's skyline reveals its glory: mountains and mosques, steeples and superstructures, cliffs and construction cranes, towers and temples, forests and factories, barns and bluffs, and lighthouses attending our wide horizons. But our true beauty is our people who pick peace over war, who are quietly courageous, who are placidly proud, and who will fight fiercely for the good of all mankind.