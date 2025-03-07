Previous
A Sweet Wee Treat!
A Sweet Wee Treat!

March is Shamrock Shake time! I really like mint, so these annual mint milkshakes are exciting for me! Chris brought one home for me tonight and I decided to pour it into a special glass. My dad bought me/us a set of these glasses because they reminded him of ones my mother had, once upon a time. I actually do remember the glasses in question and I think they were pretty different, but they were the same idea and I appreciate the sentiment anyway. We pretty much never have occasion to use these, so I thought I'd take this excuse!
7th March 2025

Jessica Eby

